Release: VMware vRealize Log Insight 4.5

Log Insight is a log aggregation, management and analysis tool, that VMware first introduced in 2013 and considered a competitor of Splunk.

Yesterday VMware announced the release of version 4.5, available for download here.

Most of the focus for this release goes to the integration with vRealize Operations which, in short, means:

Direct launch into Log Insight Dashboard

Direct launch into Log Insight Interactive Analytics mode

Object auto-initiated log management

vRealize Operations Alerts auto-initiated log management



The remnant new features are split into 4 areas:

